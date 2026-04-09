India Strengthens Ties with Myanmar Through Educational Development

In a bid to reinforce regional ties and developmental cooperation, India and Myanmar on Thursday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on a Small Development Project to construct a school in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar's capital. The signing took place during a visit by Kirti Vardhan Singh, India's Minister of State for External Affairs.

The initiative underscores India's steadfast commitment to addressing Myanmar's developmental aspirations. Singh highlighted the significance of the project on social media, defining it as a vital component of India's outreach to support Myanmar's socio-economic development.

Additionally, Singh's visit facilitated engagements with Myanmar's strategic and academic circles. This included interactions with the Myanmar Institute of Strategic and International Studies, the Centre for Peace and Reconciliation, and universities in Yangon. His discussions aimed at broadening bilateral cooperation and enhancing cultural and strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)