US-India Defence Ties Strengthen as Air Chief Visits Amid Bilateral Synergy

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, is currently visiting the United States to engage in crucial strategic discussions at Peterson Space Force Base. During this official visit, he met with General Gregory M Guillot, Commander of US NORTHCOM, to solidify defence cooperation.

The visit was warmly commented on by US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on social media platform X, emphasizing the increasing collaboration between the two nations. The interactions illustrate a deepening military partnership.

Upon arrival on April 6, Singh was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who reiterated the purpose of strengthening India's defence ties with the United States. This follows the recent bilateral engagements, including the trip of US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Paparo to India, focusing on regional security and military interoperability.

(With inputs from agencies.)