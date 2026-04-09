Left Menu

US-India Defence Ties Strengthen as Air Chief Visits Amid Bilateral Synergy

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's visit to the US highlights growing US-India defence ties. Engaging with General Gregory Guillot and US Ambassador Sergio Gor, they discussed strategic cooperation, underscoring expanding military synergy. The visit aims to fortify the defence partnership further, following recent high-level bilateral engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:59 IST
US-India Defence Ties Strengthen as Air Chief Visits Amid Bilateral Synergy
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh interacts with US NORTHCOM Commander General Gregory M Guillot during his visit to Peterson Space Force Base in the United States. (Photo: X/@IAF_MCC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, is currently visiting the United States to engage in crucial strategic discussions at Peterson Space Force Base. During this official visit, he met with General Gregory M Guillot, Commander of US NORTHCOM, to solidify defence cooperation.

The visit was warmly commented on by US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on social media platform X, emphasizing the increasing collaboration between the two nations. The interactions illustrate a deepening military partnership.

Upon arrival on April 6, Singh was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who reiterated the purpose of strengthening India's defence ties with the United States. This follows the recent bilateral engagements, including the trip of US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Paparo to India, focusing on regional security and military interoperability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Army's Apache Helicopters Showcase Precision in 'Brahmastra' Exercise

Indian Army's Apache Helicopters Showcase Precision in 'Brahmastra' Exercise

 India
2
Lawlessness Exposed: Forest Guard's Tragic Demise Sparks Outcry Against Illegal Mining

Lawlessness Exposed: Forest Guard's Tragic Demise Sparks Outcry Against Ille...

 India
3
Karnataka Deputy CM Stands Firm with DMK Amid Political Claims

Karnataka Deputy CM Stands Firm with DMK Amid Political Claims

 India
4
Tensions Rise Over Palk Strait Poaching Arrests

Tensions Rise Over Palk Strait Poaching Arrests

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026