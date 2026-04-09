Netanyahu Calls for Direct Talks with Lebanon Amid Border Tensions

In a bold diplomatic move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reached out to Lebanon, advocating for direct negotiations to ease persistent border tensions. Netanyahu's call comes despite a tentative ceasefire, as both nations grapple with complex regional dynamics impacting their security landscapes.

During a government meeting, Netanyahu instructed officials to initiate direct discussions with Lebanon swiftly, citing repeated requests from the neighboring country. The proposed talks aim to address critical issues such as the disarmament of Hezbollah and the establishment of peaceful bilateral relations, signaling a potential shift in diplomatic engagement.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Joseph Aoun confirmed a positive response to the dialogue initiative, viewing a ceasefire as the sole viable solution to ongoing hostilities. Concurrently, the fragile ceasefire deal involving the U.S. and Iran faces uncertainty, with disputes over its applicability adding layers of complexity to the already tense situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)