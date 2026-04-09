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Bhaktapur's Biska Jatra: A Symphony of Tradition and Celebration

Bhaktapur, an ancient city in Nepal, begins early celebrations for the Nepali New Year with Biska Jatra, a nine-day festival rooted in rich cultural traditions. Highlighted by synchronized performances and historic rituals like the chariot procession of Lord Bhairab, it combines music, mythology, and dance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:46 IST
Bhaktapur's Biska Jatra: A Symphony of Tradition and Celebration
Performers in traditional attire present a cultural dance during Biska Jatra celebrations in Bhaktapur, Nepal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The historic city of Bhaktapur has initiated early celebrations for the Nepali New Year, heralding the Biska Jatra festival with music and synchronized cultural performances. This nine-day extravaganza, deeply embedded in the city's traditions, invites crowds to witness the captivating energy of ancient rituals.

A signature feature of the festivities is the resonant beats of the Dhime drum, each rhythm weaving a new thread in Bhaktapur's cultural tapestry. The Newa community graces the event, clad in traditional Haku Patasi attire, to welcome the New Year known as Bikram Sambat, narrating stories through dance on the sacred steps of Nyatapola Temple, the tallest in Nepal.

Central to the celebration is the dramatic chariot procession of Lord Bhairab, a time-honored display of strength as two local groups vie to pull the pagoda-style chariot, adorned with statues of Bhairavnath and Betal. Esteemed for its cultural and historical significance, the festival is believed to date back to the Malla Dynasty and uniquely unfolds irrespective of the lunar calendar following a particular Tantric ritual at Bhairab Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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