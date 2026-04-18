Trump Hints at End of Iran Ceasefire, Raising Tensions in West Asia

US President Donald Trump on Friday suggested the possible non-extension of the current ceasefire with Iran, hinting at renewed military actions in West Asia if no agreement is reached. This statement, made aboard Air Force One, highlights the delicate balance of negotiations between the two nations.

Trump indicated that while the US naval blockade of Iranian ports would persist, the cessation of hostilities might not. This revelation points to a toughening of the US stance if a deal is not secured by the impending ceasefire deadline on April 22.

Amid escalating tensions, Iranian and American negotiators are slated to meet in Islamabad for further talks. These discussions, mediated by Pakistan, follow earlier attempts that ended without resolution. The high-stakes negotiations aim to find diplomatic resolutions to the prolonged conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)