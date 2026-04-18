Left Menu

Trump Hints at End of Iran Ceasefire, Raising Tensions in West Asia

US President Donald Trump suggests he may not extend the ceasefire with Iran, raising tensions due to possible renewed military actions. Talks between the US and Iran are expected in Islamabad as the Naval blockade of Iranian ports continues, regardless of the ceasefire situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 10:54 IST
Trump Hints at End of Iran Ceasefire, Raising Tensions in West Asia
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump on Friday suggested the possible non-extension of the current ceasefire with Iran, hinting at renewed military actions in West Asia if no agreement is reached. This statement, made aboard Air Force One, highlights the delicate balance of negotiations between the two nations.

Trump indicated that while the US naval blockade of Iranian ports would persist, the cessation of hostilities might not. This revelation points to a toughening of the US stance if a deal is not secured by the impending ceasefire deadline on April 22.

Amid escalating tensions, Iranian and American negotiators are slated to meet in Islamabad for further talks. These discussions, mediated by Pakistan, follow earlier attempts that ended without resolution. The high-stakes negotiations aim to find diplomatic resolutions to the prolonged conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena's Protests Ignite Debate Over Women's Reservation Bill

Shiv Sena's Protests Ignite Debate Over Women's Reservation Bill

 India
2
Paving the Way for a Progressive Justice System: The Call for Open Dialogue and Global Perspectives

Paving the Way for a Progressive Justice System: The Call for Open Dialogue ...

 India
3
Tensions Rise: Strait of Hormuz Tightens Under Renewed Iranian Control

Tensions Rise: Strait of Hormuz Tightens Under Renewed Iranian Control

 Global
4
Scandal at TCS: Allegations of Sexual Harassment and Forced Conversion Uncovered

Scandal at TCS: Allegations of Sexual Harassment and Forced Conversion Uncov...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cultural sustainability acts as gatekeeper in AI-driven tourism decisions

Faculty embrace AI tools in STEM classrooms while warning of over-reliance risks

Governance mismatch threatens academic integrity in era of generative AI

High-accuracy AI models improve IoT threat detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026