Indian Air Chief Flies High with US in F-15EX Eagle II

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh recently took to the skies in a Boeing F-15EX Eagle II fighter jet during a strategic visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada on April 9. He was accompanied by US Air Force Major Matthew Benson from the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron.

This familiarization flight provided Singh with an in-depth insight into one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the US fleet, reinforcing its crucial role in air superiority operations, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. Singh's visit to Nellis included vital discussions with senior US Air Force officials about joint exercises and defense collaborations.

US officials highlighted that Singh's experience in the cockpit allowed for a better understanding of the aircraft's advanced capabilities, pivotal for modern aerial warfare. Conversations with Brigadier General David C Epperson focused on enhancing interoperability and strategic alignment between the two nations' air forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)