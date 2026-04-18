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Indian Air Chief Flies High with US in F-15EX Eagle II

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh experienced a Boeing F-15EX Eagle II flight at Nellis Air Force Base. Amid discussions with US officials, the visit focused on enhancing joint exercises, aligning modernization efforts, and boosting interoperability between the Indian and US air forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:00 IST
Indian Air Chief Flies High with US in F-15EX Eagle II
Indian Air Force Chief AP Singh with US Air Force Maj Matthew Benson ahead of his familiarisation flight in USAF F15EX. (Photo/ US Airforce). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh recently took to the skies in a Boeing F-15EX Eagle II fighter jet during a strategic visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada on April 9. He was accompanied by US Air Force Major Matthew Benson from the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron.

This familiarization flight provided Singh with an in-depth insight into one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the US fleet, reinforcing its crucial role in air superiority operations, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. Singh's visit to Nellis included vital discussions with senior US Air Force officials about joint exercises and defense collaborations.

US officials highlighted that Singh's experience in the cockpit allowed for a better understanding of the aircraft's advanced capabilities, pivotal for modern aerial warfare. Conversations with Brigadier General David C Epperson focused on enhancing interoperability and strategic alignment between the two nations' air forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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