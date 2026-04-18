Trump Claims 'Peace President' Role in Resolving Global Conflicts

Former US President Donald Trump has declared himself as the key player in resolving multiple global conflicts, dubbing himself the 'Peace President' on his social media platform, Truth Social. Trump shared a digital poster by the 'Trump War Room', portraying his efforts in pacifying international tensions.

Addressing attendees at the Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump detailed his interventions in global disputes, particularly emphasizing his role in averting potential wars involving India and Pakistan. He stated, 'I am the peacemaker. I am the one who settled eight wars,' and anticipates future resolutions involving Iran and Lebanon.

Trump's remarks include claims of a 'major breakthrough' with an unprecedented ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, a situation unresolved for 78 years. He also hinted at ongoing negotiations with Iran and expressed confidence in reaching a settlement soon. Meanwhile, Iran has stipulated that maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz requires Iranian authorization, amidst rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)