Tensions Rise as Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has declared the Strait of Hormuz fully closed in response to a US blockade on Iranian ports. Initially, Iran allowed passage for a toll, but now warns of targeting any vessel in violation. Two ships were attacked in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-04-2026 00:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 00:43 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for global oil transport, in an escalation of tensions following the US blockade on Iranian ports.
Initially, Iran had allowed vessels to transit through the strait for a toll, urging coordination. However, in a stark reversal, the navy stated that any ships found in violation would face military action.
Further tension was experienced on Saturday when two vessels were attacked, with one reportedly targeted by Iranian gunboats, reflecting the fragile ceasefire dynamics between the US and Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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