Left Menu

Renewed Spotlight on Tibetan Writer's Imprisonment

The Central Tibetan Administration has highlighted the case of writer Tsultrim Gyaltsen, imprisoned by Chinese authorities since 2013. His arrest draws attention to alleged human rights violations in Tibet and is emblematic of broader concerns about freedom of expression and due process in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:53 IST
Renewed Spotlight on Tibetan Writer's Imprisonment
Political Prisoner Tsultrim Gyaltsen (Photo/X/ @CTA_TibetdotNet). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has once again cast light on the plight of Tibetan writer and political prisoner Tsultrim Gyaltsen, calling attention to alleged human rights violations in the region. The administration's Tibet Advocacy Section recently profiled Gyaltsen in a post on platform X, emphasizing his arrest by Chinese authorities on October 11, 2013, on charges related to 'engaging in separatist activities.' Just weeks later, Gyaltsen received a 13-year prison sentence.

Recognized for his literary contributions under the pen name 'Shokdril,' Gyaltsen hails from Driru County and is celebrated for works like 'Chimes of Melancholic Snow' and 'The Fate of Snow Mountain.' The CTA argues that his arrest was arbitrary, alleging a nighttime raid with ambiguous claims of 'spreading rumours' and 'disrupting social stability.' He currently remains incarcerated at Chushur Prison near Lhasa.

Gyaltsen's ordeal, according to the CTA, extends to his family, who have reportedly faced significant restrictions, including a solitary brief visit allowed in 2014. The administration denounces punitive actions against community members advocating for his release, framing it as part of a larger trend of stifling dissent. China, rejecting all allegations of rights abuses, asserts that its actions in Tibet seek to maintain stability and foster growth. Gyaltsen's anticipated release is set for October 2026, prompting the CTA to urge international bodies to vocalize support for Tibetan prisoners' rights and demand more transparency in legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paving the Way for a Progressive Justice System: The Call for Open Dialogue and Global Perspectives

Paving the Way for a Progressive Justice System: The Call for Open Dialogue ...

 India
2
Tensions Rise: Strait of Hormuz Tightens Under Renewed Iranian Control

Tensions Rise: Strait of Hormuz Tightens Under Renewed Iranian Control

 Global
3
Scandal at TCS: Allegations of Sexual Harassment and Forced Conversion Uncovered

Scandal at TCS: Allegations of Sexual Harassment and Forced Conversion Uncov...

 India
4
Taranjit Sandhu: Bridging Global Diplomacy to Local Leadership

Taranjit Sandhu: Bridging Global Diplomacy to Local Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cultural sustainability acts as gatekeeper in AI-driven tourism decisions

Faculty embrace AI tools in STEM classrooms while warning of over-reliance risks

Governance mismatch threatens academic integrity in era of generative AI

High-accuracy AI models improve IoT threat detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026