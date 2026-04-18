Renewed Spotlight on Tibetan Writer's Imprisonment

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has once again cast light on the plight of Tibetan writer and political prisoner Tsultrim Gyaltsen, calling attention to alleged human rights violations in the region. The administration's Tibet Advocacy Section recently profiled Gyaltsen in a post on platform X, emphasizing his arrest by Chinese authorities on October 11, 2013, on charges related to 'engaging in separatist activities.' Just weeks later, Gyaltsen received a 13-year prison sentence.

Recognized for his literary contributions under the pen name 'Shokdril,' Gyaltsen hails from Driru County and is celebrated for works like 'Chimes of Melancholic Snow' and 'The Fate of Snow Mountain.' The CTA argues that his arrest was arbitrary, alleging a nighttime raid with ambiguous claims of 'spreading rumours' and 'disrupting social stability.' He currently remains incarcerated at Chushur Prison near Lhasa.

Gyaltsen's ordeal, according to the CTA, extends to his family, who have reportedly faced significant restrictions, including a solitary brief visit allowed in 2014. The administration denounces punitive actions against community members advocating for his release, framing it as part of a larger trend of stifling dissent. China, rejecting all allegations of rights abuses, asserts that its actions in Tibet seek to maintain stability and foster growth. Gyaltsen's anticipated release is set for October 2026, prompting the CTA to urge international bodies to vocalize support for Tibetan prisoners' rights and demand more transparency in legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)