China Eyes Enhanced Trade Ties with Switzerland
China expressed its willingness to advance negotiations on upgrading the China-Switzerland free trade agreement. The enhanced agreement aims to boost trade, investment, and innovation cooperation. Discussions occurred during the bilateral trade meeting in Bern, highlighting the potential of a high-standard agreement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:20 IST
- Country:
- China
China has announced its readiness to progress negotiations on upgrading the existing free trade agreement with Switzerland. This move aims to strengthen the economic relationship between the two nations.
The proposed high-standard agreement is expected to invigorate trade, investment, and innovation cooperation, bringing new opportunities for both countries.
The announcement was made during a bilateral trade meeting held in Bern, with China's Commerce Ministry underscoring the importance of advancing these discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Online Investment Fraud Duo Nabbed After Multi-State Police Operation
MDBs Close Ranks as Geopolitical Tensions Mount, Launch New Push for Jobs, Investment and Resilience
NIFFA expands footprint in Western Australia, spotlights Punjabi content and screen investment
Nagaland Governor Urges Youth to Embrace Innovation and Creativity
EU-Backed Investment Delivers Modern Trolleybuses to Ivano-Frankivsk, Strengthening Urban Resilience Amid War