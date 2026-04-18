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China Eyes Enhanced Trade Ties with Switzerland

China expressed its willingness to advance negotiations on upgrading the China-Switzerland free trade agreement. The enhanced agreement aims to boost trade, investment, and innovation cooperation. Discussions occurred during the bilateral trade meeting in Bern, highlighting the potential of a high-standard agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:20 IST
China Eyes Enhanced Trade Ties with Switzerland
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China has announced its readiness to progress negotiations on upgrading the existing free trade agreement with Switzerland. This move aims to strengthen the economic relationship between the two nations.

The proposed high-standard agreement is expected to invigorate trade, investment, and innovation cooperation, bringing new opportunities for both countries.

The announcement was made during a bilateral trade meeting held in Bern, with China's Commerce Ministry underscoring the importance of advancing these discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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