EU awards 75 Erasmus+ scholarships to Indian students, launches EU-India Student Ambassadors Network

The European Union has unveiled the EU-India Student Ambassadors' Network, an initiative designed to connect 40 student representatives from 20 universities across India. The programme seeks to promote awareness regarding academic and research prospects in Europe while encouraging youth participation in the burgeoning EU-India partnership. According to the Delegation of the European Union to India, this initiative creates a peer-led community aligned with the EU-India Strategic Agenda's focus on knowledge-sharing, youth, and innovation. By supporting these young leaders, the project aims to ensure that academic and cultural connections between the two regions continue to flourish through a consistent exchange of ideas.

Alongside the network's launch, the EU has awarded 75 Indian students the prestigious two-year Erasmus Mundus Joint Master's Degree (EMJMD) scholarships for the 2026-2028 cycle. This achievement reinforces India's status as the top recipient of these scholarships since 2004, positioning the nation among the top three globally for the current intake. With approximately 100,000 Indian students already enrolled in higher education across the continent, Europe remains a primary destination for those seeking world-class research and academic training. The Erasmus+ programme, established in 1987 as the European Region Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students, serves as the EU's flagship initiative for academic exchange.

"The scholarship is awarded on a competitive basis by annual calls for proposals and covers tuition fees, travel costs, and living allowances. Since 2004, nearly 100,000 students have benefited from the Erasmus Mundus programme, solidifying its role in fostering international academic collaboration and excellence," the delegation stated. The newly formed network features students from 14 states and Union territories, representing a diverse array of India's academic landscape. Participants include students from elite technical institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, and the Indian Institute of Science, as well as multidisciplinary universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University, the University of Delhi, and the University of Mumbai.

The network also incorporates emerging innovation hubs, including the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad and the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, alongside regional leaders such as Panjab University, the University of Rajasthan, Gauhati University, and the University of Calicut. To mark the occasion, the EU Delegation in New Delhi hosted a pre-departure ceremony attended by scholars, alumni, education stakeholders, and representatives from EU Member States.

The cohort is set to study at universities across 15 European countries, including France, Germany, Belgium, and Italy, focusing on interdisciplinary master's programmes in fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, renewable energy, and pharmaceutical sciences. EU Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, highlighted the significance of the awards, stating, "Erasmus+ is more than a scholarship. It's a passport to a first-class experience. This programme opens doors for Indian students to cutting-edge European education, to the richness and diversity of cultures, and to networks that bring our two continents closer."

He further noted, "These students won't just earn a degree; they will develop the skills and perspectives needed to facilitate the mobility of talent, which will power the India-Europe strategic partnership." Regarding the new ambassador network, Delphin added, "This initiative is about grounding our partnership at the people's level and building a human bridge of knowledge and mutual understanding. Besides guiding them on opportunities to study in Europe and strengthening university collaborations, these ambassadors will be agents of positive change. They will inspire young minds across India to discover, connect, and engage with the EU, shaping a vibrant, shared future for our two regions." (ANI)