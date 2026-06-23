Bipartisan US legislation targets Chinese access to sensitive university research

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has introduced a legislative package aimed at preventing American universities from receiving federal funding if they maintain branch campuses in adversarial countries such as China or accept foreign government funding for sensitive research areas, according to the new website Phayul. As reported by Phayul, the proposal has been introduced by Senator Rick Scott and US Representatives Elise Stefanik and Josh Gottheimer, who argue that the measures are necessary to counter what they describe as growing influence by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and other hostile foreign actors within the US higher education system.

According to the report, the package consists of two bills, the Defending American Research Act and the No Branch Campuses in Hostile Countries Act. Together, the bills would deny federal research funding to universities operating branch campuses in designated adversarial nations, including China, or accepting foreign funding for research involving national security or military applications. Phayul reported that the Defending American Research Act would require universities seeking federal research and development grants to certify that they do not operate certain branch campuses in adversarial countries. The certification would become a mandatory condition for receiving federal research awards.

The second measure, the No Branch Campuses in Hostile Countries Act, would impose a five-year ban on federal research funding for institutions that accept funding from specified foreign governments for research in sensitive fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and quantum information science, Phayul reported. Supporters of the legislation argue that partnerships involving Chinese entities have enabled Beijing to gain access to cutting-edge technologies, intellectual property and taxpayer-funded research developed at American universities. They also contend that stronger transparency requirements are needed to prevent foreign influence over U.S. academic institutions.

According to the report, Senator Rick Scott said countries such as Communist China should not be allowed to use American universities to "spy on us, steal sensitive research, and spread anti-American propaganda," calling the legislation essential for US national security. Representative Elise Stefanik alleged that China has channelled millions of dollars into leading American universities to gain influence and access to sensitive research, while Representative Josh Gottheimer said the bipartisan legislation is intended to stop adversaries like the CCP from exploiting U.S. universities and ensure that taxpayer-funded research remains protected, Phayul reported. (ANI)