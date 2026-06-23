Congo's Ebola outbreak has most cases in first month of any African outbreak, WHO says

The Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak has seen the largest number of confirmed cases in the first month of any African outbreak, a WHO official stated.

Reuters | Congos Ebola Outbreak Has The Largest Number Of Confirmed Cases In The First Month Of Any Ebola Outbreak In Africa | Updated: 23-06-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 15:37 IST
Congo's Ebola outbreak has most cases in first month of any African outbreak, WHO says
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

‌Congo's Ebola outbreak has the ‌largest number of ‌confirmed cases in the ⁠first ​month ⁠of any Ebola outbreak ⁠in Africa, ​a senior World ⁠Health Organization ⁠official told ​a briefing on ⁠Tuesday.

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