Congo's Ebola outbreak has most cases in first month of any African outbreak, WHO says
The Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak has seen the largest number of confirmed cases in the first month of any African outbreak, a WHO official stated.
- Country:
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
Congo's Ebola outbreak has the largest number of confirmed cases in the first month of any Ebola outbreak in Africa, a senior World Health Organization official told a briefing on Tuesday.
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Ebola cases in Congo reach highest first-month total of any outbreak, WHO says