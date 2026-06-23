Iran FM spokesperson says no "program " for IAEA to "inspect nuclear facilites"; no meeting with IAEA head Grossi

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Tuesday said that Iran has no plans to allow inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of nuclear facilities damaged during US and Israeli strikes, adding that no framework currently exists for such inspections. He also said that Iran did not had any meeting with the IAEA head Rafael Mariano Grossi. As per Iranian news agency ISNA, addressing a press conference, Baghaei said, "We neither had a meeting with Grossi nor do we have any program for the Agency to inspect the nuclear facilities damaged as a result of the US and Israel attack. In this regard, no protocol exists."

Referring to Iran's energy exports, he stated, "The permit for selling oil and petrochemical products was issued yesterday and has been enforceable since that time." Baghaei also said negotiations with the United States did not continue following threats made by US President Donald Trump. "We did not continue the negotiations after Trump's threats. We faced offensive threats from American officials during the break between negotiations, and after that, the quadrilateral meeting was not held. The continuation of the discussions was only the exchange of messages through intermediaries," he said.

On Iran's frozen assets abroad, the spokesperson asserted that Tehran has access to the funds and will determine their use according to national interests. "Regarding Iran's released assets, we will make decisions in whatever way is in the best interest of the country; there are no restrictions in this regard; Iran's frozen assets are accessible so that Iran can freely make any use it needs to procure the goods intended for the country," he said. Baghaei further ruled out any possibility of discussing Iran's defense capabilities in future negotiations. "Absolutely, the issue of Iran's defensive and missile capabilities has not been, in any way, part of our discussions, nor will it ever be a subject for negotiation with any party," he added.

Earlier on Monday (local time), US President Donald Trump said that he would take necessary action if Iran fails to adhere to any agreement following the conclusion of the initial round of technical talks in Switzerland, stressing that preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon is more important than concerns over global economic fallout, including the risk of a worldwide depression. Speaking during the signing ceremony of two Executive Orders on quantum technology at the White House Oval Office, Trump said enforcement measures would be taken if Iran did not comply with its commitments.

"If Iran doesn't live up to their agreement, or if they're not behaving, I will do what I have to do," Trump told reporters. He added that continued cooperation from Tehran would ensure stability, saying, "As long as they respect us, we are not going to have any trouble."

Addressing concerns about the potential global economic impact of military action on Iran, Trump rejected the suggestion that such steps could trigger a depression. "Well, not the way I'm doing it. It's not going to cause depression," he said.

The US President further argued that nuclear proliferation posed a more severe threat than economic downturns. "If they don't abide by -- well, nuclear weapons supersede depression," Trump said. "Depression is real bad... a nuclear weapon will cause depression much more quickly."

Trump reiterated that military options remain on the table if Iran does not comply with any eventual agreement, underscoring his administration's hard stance on preventing nuclear escalation. His remarks came after he reiterated Vice President JD Vance's assertion that Iran is prepared to accept extensive weapons inspections as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts following recent talks between the two sides in Switzerland under the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU).

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran would agree to stringent inspections aimed at ensuring transparency regarding its nuclear activities. "Everybody is fully aware that Iran will agree to have Major Weapons Inspections in order to ensure 'Nuclear Honesty' long into the future," Trump wrote in his post. (ANI)