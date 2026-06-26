Audit Unveils Rs3.41 Billion Financial Irregularities in Pakistan's Health Sector

Islamabad, Pakistan - A damning report by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has uncovered financial irregularities amounting to Rs3.41 billion within institutions that fall under the Ministry of National Health Services. This revelation has sparked fresh concerns about the transparency and governance of the country's public health sector.

The audit report, as covered by Dawn, detailed widespread fraud and embezzlement, coupled with procurement violations and financial mismanagement. Alarmingly, efforts to recover the lost sums have yielded a recuperation of only Rs127.27 million. Particularly contentious was the refusal of the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council to submit financial records for audit, citing its autonomy. However, the report disputed this claim, asserting federal oversight obligations.

Significant procurement irregularities were identified within the Federal Directorate of Immunisation (FDI), where vaccines were allegedly bought at inflated prices due to non-compliance with established procurement guidelines. Similarly, the Human Organ Transplant Authority (HOTA) faced scrutiny for retaining Rs38.78 million inappropriately, bypassing Pakistan's fiscal transparency norms. The audit report highlighted additional mismanagement at Islamabad's Polyclinic Hospital, involving unregulated procurement of medical supplies, as detailed by Dawn.