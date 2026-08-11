Trump's Controversial Executive Order on Vaccines

President Trump signed an executive order to reduce childhood immunizations to 11 shots, aligning with recommendations by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., despite scientists debunking links between vaccines and autism. The order faces criticism from health experts and organizations concerned about increased exposure to preventable diseases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 03:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 03:09 IST
Trump's Controversial Executive Order on Vaccines
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President Donald Trump issued an executive order reducing childhood immunizations to 11, aligning with anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recommendations. He claimed this offers 'gold-standard' protection, despite expert disagreement.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and Merck vehemently opposed the measure, citing concerns over increased illness due to fewer vaccinations. They argued that Trump's plan jeopardizes children's health by promoting an unproven autism link.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy condemned the order, warning of potential negative impacts on public health. Critics highlight that breaking up combination vaccines could lead to more injections and logistical issues. The decision has stirred significant controversy among health professionals and policymakers.

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