Trump's Controversial Executive Order on Vaccines

President Donald Trump issued an executive order reducing childhood immunizations to 11, aligning with anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recommendations. He claimed this offers 'gold-standard' protection, despite expert disagreement.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and Merck vehemently opposed the measure, citing concerns over increased illness due to fewer vaccinations. They argued that Trump's plan jeopardizes children's health by promoting an unproven autism link.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy condemned the order, warning of potential negative impacts on public health. Critics highlight that breaking up combination vaccines could lead to more injections and logistical issues. The decision has stirred significant controversy among health professionals and policymakers.