Russia Backs UN Resolution for US-Iran Accord

In a significant diplomatic development, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced its support for a United Nations Security Council resolution endorsing the finalized US-Iran agreement. Moscow's commitment was confirmed during a press briefing on Thursday by Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova detailed that the final agreement's framework is specified in paragraph 3 of a 14-point memorandum of understanding signed between Washington and Tehran on June 17. This agreement allows the parties 60 days to finalize the terms, with an extension option if both sides concur.

Paragraph 14 of the memorandum mandates that the agreement must be ratified through a UN Security Council resolution, imposing binding commitments on all member states. Zakharova stated that upon the formalization of US-Iran agreements, Russia is ready to engage constructively to broker the relevant draft resolution.