Education Crisis Looms in Afghanistan as Female Teachers Face Shortages

UNESCO has raised alarm over the anticipated shortage of female teachers in Afghanistan resulting from restrictions on women pursuing higher education. This development is likely to degrade the quality of education, heightening concerns in a nation where millions of children are currently deprived of schooling opportunities.

The UNESCO report highlights the critical role female teachers play in providing foundational education, especially in regions where cultural norms restrict male teachers from engaging with female students.

With reduced numbers of female educators, Afghanistan faces the risk of further deteriorating its education system, endangering the future prospects of its youth amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.