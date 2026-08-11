Paris St Germain is set to kick off the season by defending their UEFA Super Cup title against Aston Villa on Wednesday. Manager Luis Enrique, however, voiced concerns about the team's readiness, citing limited preparation time due to the recent World Cup involvement.

Last season saw PSG clinch the UEFA Super Cup for the first time after a thrilling penalty shootout against Tottenham Hotspur, a triumph following their Champions League victory. Now, as they prepare to face Europa League victors in Salzburg, Enrique notes that a substantial part of his squad, including World Cup winner Fabian Ruiz, just returned from international duty.

Despite the challenge, Enrique remains optimistic about the season’s prospects, setting ambitious targets while focusing on peaking at season's end. As the football world wrestles with FIFA's recent controversy, Enrique maintains his focus on his team, leaving institutional politics to others.