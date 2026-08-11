PSG Gears Up for UEFA Super Cup Amid Preparation Hurdles

Paris St Germain aims to retain the UEFA Super Cup despite minimal preparation due to the World Cup. Manager Luis Enrique highlights challenges, with many players only recently returning. PSG faces both the UEFA Super Cup against Aston Villa and the French Super Cup, keeping an eye on the entire season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 22:17 IST
PSG Gears Up for UEFA Super Cup Amid Preparation Hurdles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Paris St Germain is set to kick off the season by defending their UEFA Super Cup title against Aston Villa on Wednesday. Manager Luis Enrique, however, voiced concerns about the team's readiness, citing limited preparation time due to the recent World Cup involvement.

Last season saw PSG clinch the UEFA Super Cup for the first time after a thrilling penalty shootout against Tottenham Hotspur, a triumph following their Champions League victory. Now, as they prepare to face Europa League victors in Salzburg, Enrique notes that a substantial part of his squad, including World Cup winner Fabian Ruiz, just returned from international duty.

Despite the challenge, Enrique remains optimistic about the season’s prospects, setting ambitious targets while focusing on peaking at season's end. As the football world wrestles with FIFA's recent controversy, Enrique maintains his focus on his team, leaving institutional politics to others.

TRENDING

1
Tension in the Bab el-Mandeb: Shipping under Siege

Tension in the Bab el-Mandeb: Shipping under Siege

Yemen
2
Global Youth Unemployment Surge: A Growing Crisis

Global Youth Unemployment Surge: A Growing Crisis

Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Mail-in Voting Order Amid Election Chaos

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Mail-in Voting Order Amid Election Chaos

United States
4
Leadership in Question: Luxon Faces National Party

Leadership in Question: Luxon Faces National Party

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

From Promise to Dropout: The Engagement Crisis Facing Digital Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026