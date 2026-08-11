Battle Over Birthright: ACLU Challenges Trump's Executive Orders

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and several allied organizations have petitioned a federal judge to prevent President Donald Trump from implementing new executive orders designed to restrict birthright citizenship eligibility.

In recent court filings, these groups argue that Trump's actions represent a continued attempt to circumvent the U.S. Supreme Court's earlier rejection of similar efforts, emphasizing that such measures violate the Constitution's 14th Amendment provisions.

The controversy particularly highlights Trump's focus on curbing 'birth tourism' and denying citizenship to children based on their parents' status. Despite the Supreme Court's directive, the Trump administration remains steadfast in its controversial quest.