Battle Over Birthright: ACLU Challenges Trump's Executive Orders

The ACLU and other groups are contesting President Trump's efforts to limit birthright citizenship. Despite previous Supreme Court rulings, the administration continues to propose executive orders targeting 'birth tourism' and specific groups. The legal challenge seeks to uphold the 14th Amendment rights for children born in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 22:10 IST
Battle Over Birthright: ACLU Challenges Trump's Executive Orders
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The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and several allied organizations have petitioned a federal judge to prevent President Donald Trump from implementing new executive orders designed to restrict birthright citizenship eligibility.

In recent court filings, these groups argue that Trump's actions represent a continued attempt to circumvent the U.S. Supreme Court's earlier rejection of similar efforts, emphasizing that such measures violate the Constitution's 14th Amendment provisions.

The controversy particularly highlights Trump's focus on curbing 'birth tourism' and denying citizenship to children based on their parents' status. Despite the Supreme Court's directive, the Trump administration remains steadfast in its controversial quest.

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