FTSE 100 Dips Amid Spirax and Insurance Sector Challenges

The FTSE 100 index experienced a decline for the second consecutive session, influenced by Spirax's disappointing full-year guidance and a selloff in the insurance sector led by Legal & General, following several brokerage reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 22:02 IST
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Spirax and Insurance Sector Challenges
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  • United Kingdom

The London FTSE 100 index suffered a downward slide in its second straight session on Tuesday. The decline was notably affected by the plunging shares of Spirax, following its underwhelming full-year guidance.

Legal & General was at the forefront of a significant selloff within the insurance industry. This downturn was exacerbated by consecutive downgrades from several brokerages, adding pressure to the broader market.

As investors assessed these developments, market dynamics reflected cautious sentiment in response to corporate performance and financial outlooks in the valve-making and insurance sectors.

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