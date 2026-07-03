Alarming Security Breach: Secret Service Misses Crucial Alerts During 2024 Trump Assassination Attempt

In a startling disclosure of critical security oversights, a report from the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General has uncovered that the US Secret Service failed to receive 102 essential radio alerts about a gunman targeting President Donald Trump at a 2024 campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The report emphasizes a significant lapse, with federal agents deprived of urgent updates that local police were receiving in real-time. This gap in communication made it impossible for agents to implement preventive security actions, leaving the President at heightened risk.

The attacker, Thomas Crooks, was able to fire shots at the rally, resulting in one death and multiple injuries, including minor injuries to Trump. Additionally, Crooks' earlier drone surveillance went unnoticed due to the failure of the Secret Service’s drone detection system.