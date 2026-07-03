Alarming Security Breach: Secret Service Misses Crucial Alerts During 2024 Trump Assassination Attempt

A Department of Homeland Security report reveals that the US Secret Service missed over 100 crucial local radio transmissions during an assassination attempt on President Trump at a 2024 rally, due to a severe communication breakdown. The incident resulted in casualties and highlighted serious operational failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 14:44 IST
Alarming Security Breach: Secret Service Misses Crucial Alerts During 2024 Trump Assassination Attempt
US Secret Service agents shield then-presidential candidate Donald Trump after a shooting at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a startling disclosure of critical security oversights, a report from the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General has uncovered that the US Secret Service failed to receive 102 essential radio alerts about a gunman targeting President Donald Trump at a 2024 campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The report emphasizes a significant lapse, with federal agents deprived of urgent updates that local police were receiving in real-time. This gap in communication made it impossible for agents to implement preventive security actions, leaving the President at heightened risk.

The attacker, Thomas Crooks, was able to fire shots at the rally, resulting in one death and multiple injuries, including minor injuries to Trump. Additionally, Crooks' earlier drone surveillance went unnoticed due to the failure of the Secret Service’s drone detection system.

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