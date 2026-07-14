Flood Season Looms: Rawalpindi and Islamabad's Incomplete Preparations Spark Safety Concerns

As the official monsoon flood season sets in, concerns mount over Rawalpindi and Islamabad's insufficient preparations. Despite heightened risks of intense rainfall expected between July 15 and September 15, several crucial flood prevention projects remain incomplete, The Express Tribune reports, intensifying fears regarding public safety.

Desilting of the key 18-kilometre Leh Nullah and numerous rainwater drains is yet to be completed. Financial limitations have constrained authorities to reduce the scope of these vital operations, resulting in significant areas, particularly in the cantonment zone, being left unaddressed, increasing urban flooding risks.

Residents in low-lying areas, such as Javed Colony and Nadeem Colony, have expressed frustration over the authorities' inaction, leaving them vulnerable to recurring floods. Many have preemptively moved their valuables to safer locations or temporarily relocated, fearing potential inundation. Flood preparedness exercises, including rescue drills and setting up relief camps, are still pending.

Authorities have earmarked five government schools as relief centers, but these will only open following directive issuance. Meanwhile, a flood preparedness meeting under the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner’s leadership is anticipated later this week, according to The Express Tribune.

In parallel, eviction notices have been dispatched to residents of 244 potentially unsafe buildings that may collapse amidst heavy rains. Despite annual warnings, most tenants resist vacating due to concerns over losing their homes and tenancy issues, reported by The Express Tribune.