World Bank Approves $200 Million for Thailand's Clean Energy Push

The World Bank Group has approved a US$200 million project to help Thailand expand clean energy investments across the public sector through an innovative financing platform that combines private investment with carbon market opportunities.

The Low Carbon Cities and Carbon Market Development Project (LCC) is designed to make energy-efficiency and renewable-energy projects more affordable for public organisations by removing the need for large upfront investments. Under the model, private energy service companies will finance and carry out upgrades, while government agencies repay the cost over time through service agreements.

The World Bank said the platform is expected to lower public-sector energy costs, attract private capital, strengthen energy security and create a system that can be expanded across the country. World Bank Division Director for Thailand and Myanmar Melinda Good said Thailand is building more than individual clean-energy projects. She explained that the initiative creates a nationwide framework capable of turning many smaller projects into a pipeline that can attract financing while encouraging collaboration between government agencies, financial institutions, private investors and carbon markets.

Project Expected to Create Jobs and Expand Renewable Energy

The programme is expected to generate at least 1,800 job-years during implementation, with employment opportunities in clean-energy installation, operations and maintenance, energy services, digital carbon monitoring and verification.

The Export-Import Bank of Thailand will provide financing to eligible energy service companies, which will begin carrying out projects for organisations including the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand.

Krungthai Bank will play a key role by aggregating carbon credits generated through the projects and linking them to carbon markets. This will create an additional revenue stream that can support future investments in clean energy.

Planned upgrades include rooftop solar systems and energy-efficiency improvements for public buildings, schools, healthcare facilities, district offices, industrial estates and streetlighting.

The World Bank estimates the investments will add up to 180 megawatts of renewable-energy capacity while delivering approximately 448 gigawatt-hours of electricity savings each year, helping participating public organisations reduce long-term operating costs.

Supporting Thailand's Climate Goals Through Partnership

The project has been developed through cooperation between Thailand's Public Debt Management Office, the Department of Climate Change and Environment and several financial and regulatory institutions. Partners include the Bank of Thailand, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization, the Program Management Unit on Area Based Development, the Comptroller General's Department and the Bureau of the Budget.

By creating a standardised financing model that can be replicated across cities and government agencies, the initiative is expected to help Thailand turn its carbon neutrality and net-zero commitments into practical investment projects at the local level. The World Bank also highlighted the project as an example of innovative development ahead of the IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings, which Thailand will host in Bangkok in October 2026. The platform is expected to demonstrate how public investment, private-sector participation and carbon markets can work together to support sustainable economic growth while reducing emissions.