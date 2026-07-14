Indian Railways Unveils Ambitious Reforms for Enhanced Efficiency

In a decisive move to revamp its operational capabilities, Indian Railways announced a series of reforms targeting project execution and innovation within the freight sector. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced these measures at a press conference, aligning them with the ministry's ambitious goal to roll out 52 reforms over the year.

Key changes include stricter eligibility criteria for contractors, necessitating a 10% performance security upfront and barring those with litigations exceeding 50% of their net worth from bidding. The reforms further streamline project execution by introducing professional indemnity and all-risk insurance to enhance quality management.

Promoting industrial collaboration, railways opened avenues for customized freight wagon designs, with the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) facilitating the evaluation and approval process. Additionally, the reforms initiate container-based transportation to mitigate pollution and simplify logistics for materials like fly ash, petroleum products, and agricultural goods.

Simplification of regulations for container train operators, a nationwide skill certification framework, and the launch of the Rail Bhoomi portal for land acquisition are also part of these transformative changes aimed at bolstering India's infrastructure development.