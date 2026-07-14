YSR Congress Party Criticizes TDP Government over Rising Drug Concerns in Andhra Pradesh

The YSR Congress Party has accused the TDP-led government of failing to address the growing drug crisis in Andhra Pradesh following recent MDMA seizures. The opposition highlights police inefficacy and political influence, demanding answers for the state’s deteriorating drug-related law and order situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 15:08 IST
YSR Congress Party Criticizes TDP Government over Rising Drug Concerns in Andhra Pradesh
YSRCP logo (File Photo/YSRCP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) launched a strong critique against the TDP-led coalition government on Tuesday, condemning its inability to control the rising drug menace in Andhra Pradesh. This follows the recent confiscation of 30 grams of MDMA in Vijayawada, where police nabbed a youth transporting the substance from Bengaluru.

In a statement on X, the YSRCP emphasized these are not isolated events, referencing multiple drug busts across the state. The party underscored incidents including a July 2026 arrest in Tirupati, where three individuals were apprehended with 62 grams of MDMA. Such continuous drug finds, according to the YSRCP, reflect a growing threat to youth and the wider community.

The YSRCP further criticized the TDP coalition government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing it of failing to enforce laws and take effective action against drug rackets. They also highlighted political shelters to accused individuals, asserting the accountability system is under strain. The party demands the government to address public concerns adequately.

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