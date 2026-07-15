Thames Water, one of Britain's largest utility companies, announced that it has secured funding to operate until late 2026. The company is actively working with creditors, regulators, and the government to develop a recapitalisation plan, positioned as the key strategy to evade nationalisation.

The utility giant, catering to 16 million residents, has become emblematic of the broader failures within Britain's privatised water sector. Aging infrastructure has led to significant river pollution issues, and the company wrestles with a staggering £20 billion debt. Andy Burnham, anticipated to become the UK Prime Minister shortly, advocates for public ownership of Thames Water, intensifying nationalisation prospects.

As the government considers placing Thames Water under its Special Administration Regime, a form of provisional public ownership, the company reports improvements. Within the 12 months ending March, they reduced sewage pollution by 18%, while profits after tax climbed to £204 million from the prior year's £13 million, signalling possible recovery.