"I'm feeling very good": Bangladesh author Taslima Nasreen arrives in Kolkata after nearly 19 years

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen arrived at Kolkata airport on Friday after nearly 19 years. Speaking to reporters after her arrival, Nasreen said, "I'm feeling very good, thank you all... thank you, everyone."

The writer and activist, who has been living in exile since 1994, had previously said she had been invited to the city by an organisation called Secular Mission, headed by Osman Gani Mallik. Mallik, who was present at the airport along with BJP MLA Sourav Sikdar, said Nasreen had been forced to leave Kolkata in 2007 and recalled the protests that followed over her memoir. Nasreen's book Dwikhondito (Split into Two) was published in 2003.

"Sister (Taslima Nasrin) was forced to leave Kolkata with a heavy heart in 2007. We protested... we have been able to bring our beloved writer to Kolkata with full respect. So today is a very happy day," Mallik said. He also thanked the West Bengal government for providing security arrangements for Nasreen's visit. "In this free West Bengal, I want to thank the CM (Suvendu Adhikari) who has given us the space to bring the writer here; he has made security arrangements and helped in many other ways. Now we have appeared here publicly; whatever you want to ask our beloved writer," he said.

Nasreen had earlier strongly rejected allegations that the BJP was behind her return to Kolkata. In a post on X on July 19 said, "I have been invited to Kolkata by an organisation called Secular Mission. The organisation is headed by a progressive Muslim, Osman Gani Mallik."

Addressing allegations about the BJP's role, Nasreen said, "Is the BJP bringing me to Kolkata? No. Is the Government of West Bengal bringing me? No." "The elected government of West Bengal is only providing security for my visit. Whenever I travel to any State, irrespective of which political party is in power, it is the responsibility of that state's government to ensure my security. That is a normal administrative duty," she added.

Nasreen also targeted sections of the Left, pointing out that leaders who had previously expelled her from West Bengal were now alleging that she was associated with the BJP, RSS or Hindutva. "They had driven me out of West Bengal, and now they claim that merely setting foot in the state makes me a Hindutva supporter, a BJP supporter, or an RSS supporter," she said.

The author also questioned what she termed hypocrisy among Left leaders, recalling her visits to Kerala following invitations from CPI(M)-led administrations, where she said she had received a warm welcome along with Z+ security. "At that time, did these Left leaders in Kolkata abuse me as a Leftist, or did they celebrate my visits?" she questioned.

Nasreen also questioned the controversy surrounding her present visit, saying, "Why has my short two-day visit to Kolkata sparked a campaign of false propaganda?" She highlighted that she was returning to the city after "precisely 18 years, eight months, and 10 days."

The author further reiterated her criticism of successive administrations in West Bengal, alleging that the Left Front government had driven her out of Kolkata, while the previous Trinamool Congress government barred her entry into the state, stopped the telecast of a television serial authored by her and blocked one of her book releases. (ANI)