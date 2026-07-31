London's FTSE 100 eyes biggest monthly rise since Feb as earnings, energy provide lift

London's FTSE 100 hit an intraday record high for ‌the third session in a row on Friday, and was set to register weekly and monthly gains, as robust earnings buoyed markets through a week of central bank decisions and Middle East hostilities.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% to 10,947.73 points ‌by 1003 GMT, poised for its biggest monthly jump since February, and sharpest weekly gain in over two ‌months, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.4%.