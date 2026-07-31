London's FTSE 100 eyes biggest monthly rise since Feb as earnings, energy provide lift

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% to a record high, poised for its biggest monthly gain since February and sharpest weekly gain in over two months.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 15:51 IST
London's FTSE 100 eyes biggest monthly rise since Feb as earnings, energy provide lift
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London's FTSE 100 hit an intraday record high for ‌the third session in a row on Friday, and was set to register weekly and monthly gains, as robust earnings buoyed markets through a week of central bank decisions and Middle East hostilities.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% to 10,947.73 points ‌by 1003 GMT, poised for its biggest monthly jump since February, and sharpest weekly gain in over two ‌months, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.4%.

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