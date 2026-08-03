Knesset panel approves first phase of defence export licensing reform

The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee on Monday approved the first stage of a Defence Ministry reform aimed at streamlining Israel's defence export licensing process.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 20:55 IST
Knesset panel approves first phase of defence export licensing reform
Representative Image (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 3 (ANI/TPS): The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee on Monday approved the first stage of a Defence Ministry reform aimed at streamlining Israel's defence export licensing process.

The plan will shorten processing times for exporter registration and marketing licenses while introducing digital procedures. It also establishes a regulatory framework for product documentation, paving the way for broader exemptions from marketing licenses in a later phase.

According to the Defence Ministry, the reform is intended to boost defence exports, strengthen Israel's defence industry and economy, support the Israel Defence Forces' force-building efforts, and reinforce oversight. (ANI/TPS)

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