Knesset panel approves first phase of defence export licensing reform

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 3 (ANI/TPS): The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee on Monday approved the first stage of a Defence Ministry reform aimed at streamlining Israel's defence export licensing process.

The plan will shorten processing times for exporter registration and marketing licenses while introducing digital procedures. It also establishes a regulatory framework for product documentation, paving the way for broader exemptions from marketing licenses in a later phase.

According to the Defence Ministry, the reform is intended to boost defence exports, strengthen Israel's defence industry and economy, support the Israel Defence Forces' force-building efforts, and reinforce oversight. (ANI/TPS)