Jaafar Jackson to star in 'Supermax' next alongside Will Smith

On the heels of his breakout turn as his late uncle Michael Jackson in 'Michael', actor Jaafar Jackson has found his next project in the action thriller Supermax, reported Deadline. According to Deadline, the actor has joined the cast alongside Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb. The details of his role are being kept under wraps, but it's said to be pivotal to the film's central plot, revolving around two FBI agents (Smith & Robb) investigating a seemingly impossible murder within the impenetrable walls of a maximum-security prison.

David Gordon Green is directing from a script by David Weil and David J. Rosen. The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona & Alex Heineman are producing alongside Smith and Adam Fishbach for Westbrook Studios. According to the outlet, Scribes Weil and Rosen will exec produce alongside associate producer Natalie Laine Williams.

Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman, President of Film Alexandra Loewy, COO Thom Zadra, and SVP Spencer Ela will also exec produce, alongside James Lassiter and Miguel Melendez for Westbrook Studios. Jackson garnered critical acclaim for his transformative turn as the King of Pop, in Michael, the film from Antoine Fuqua, which now stands as the highest grossing biopic of all time, ahead of Oppenheimer and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, 'Michael' follows Jackson's rise to fame, further covering his involvement in the Jackson 5 band with his brothers in the 1960s to his 'Bad' tour in the late 1980s. Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, portrayed the lead role as the pop icon, while Juliano Valdi stepped in as younger Michael Jackson. Both of them made their film debuts with 'Michael'.

Colman Domingo and Nia Long were seen as parents Joe and Katherine. The project was developed with the support of several members of Jackson's family years after his death in 2009 at the age of 50, according to Variety. (ANI)