South Africa recalls its High Commissioner to India for "consultations" after meeting with ex-President Zuma, Ajay Gupta

The South African Government has recalled its High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, for "further consultations" after reports of his association with former president Jacob Zuma and Indian-origin businessman Ajay Gupta recently surfaced.

ANI | Updated: 07-08-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 10:33 IST
South Africa recalls its High Commissioner to India for "consultations" after meeting with ex-President Zuma, Ajay Gupta
South African High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal (Photo/Facebook@South African High Commission, New Delhi). Image Credit: ANI

The South African Government has recalled its High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, for "further consultations" after reports of his association with former president Jacob Zuma and Indian-origin businessman Ajay Gupta recently surfaced. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed that Sooklal had been called back to headquarters for "further consultations" and that the government was working on a new framework governing protocol and diplomatic support provided to former presidents and deputy presidents during international travel.

"An update on High Commissioner to India, High Commissioner Anil Sooklal. We confirm that High Commissioner Anil Sooklal has been recalled to the headquarters for further consultations," Lamola said. He added that recommendations had been submitted to Parliament and the presidency for consideration of a revised framework to regulate diplomatic assistance extended to former leaders travelling abroad.

"We have also submitted the recommendations to Parliament and to the presidency to consider a new framework for protocol and diplomatic support to former presidents and former deputy presidents during international travel," Lamola said. "As part of this framework, the president and DIRCO jointly established a mandatory disclosure mechanism, requiring former presidents and deputy presidents seeking protocol and diplomatic support to provide full details of the purposes of travel, programmes, activities, sources of funding, principal hosts, key engagements, and the capacity in which they will be travelling," he added.

The minister said the mechanism was aimed at ensuring proper assessment of potential reputational, political, diplomatic and security risks. Lamola stressed that the move was intended to prevent situations where former leaders could be perceived as representing South Africa's foreign policy without authorisation from the sitting president.

"This will help us avoid a situation where former presidents portray themselves as also representing South Africa's foreign policy, particularly when they have not been mandated by the sitting head of state," he said. Sooklal, who is of Indian origin, previously served as South Africa's G20 sherpa and BRICS sherpa before being appointed as the country's High Commissioner to India.

The recall comes after questions were raised over his engagements with former South African President Jacob Zuma and Ajay Gupta during Zuma's recent visit to Haridwar in June. The Gupta family became a central figure in South Africa's "state capture" investigations after allegations emerged that they used their close relationship with then-president Zuma to influence government decisions and benefit from state contracts.

The Gupta brothers left South Africa in 2018 after a judicial commission began investigating allegations of widespread corruption and undue influence during Zuma's presidency. During his Haridwar visit, Zuma was accompanied by Sooklal, where they met Niranjani Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri at the revered Siddhpeeth Shri Dakshin Kali Mandir.

Swami Kailashanand Giri told the media that Gupta, who was a member of the ashram family, was friends with Zuma. "Former South African President Jacob Zuma visited Siddhpeeth Shri Dakshin Kali Mandir today. He is friends with Ajay Gupta, who is a disciple and member of the ashram family," Swami Kailashanand Giri said. (ANI)

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