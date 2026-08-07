Beijing's Rainfall Fury: A City on Alert

Beijing is bracing for severe weather conditions as authorities issued multiple heavy rainfall warnings late Friday. The warnings have heightened concerns over potential disasters including floods in the city center and mudslides and landslides in the surrounding agricultural and mountainous areas.

Local authorities are urging residents to remain cautious and prepared, with the city's emergency services on high alert to respond to any potential crises. The public is advised to check the latest weather updates and follow safety instructions diligently.

The early warnings come as a preemptive measure to mitigate the risks and ensure the safety and security of the populace amid the impending extreme weather conditions forecasted to hit the region.