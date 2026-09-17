Xi Jinping's Call for Manufacturing Self-Reliance

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the nation to pursue greater self-reliance in the advanced manufacturing sector, as reported by state news agency Xinhua. His comments were made during a pivotal conference in Beijing.

Xi's instructions highlighted the necessity of integrating development initiatives with security concerns, aiming to fortify the country's industrial capabilities while ensuring national security.

The President's focus on self-reliance comes at a time when global supply chains face disruptions, underscoring China's strategic pivot towards bolstering its own manufacturing strength.