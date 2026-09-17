Xi Jinping's Call for Manufacturing Self-Reliance

Chinese President Xi Jinping has emphasized the need for self-reliance in advanced manufacturing, according to state news agency Xinhua. At a conference in Beijing, he also stressed the importance of coordinating development with security. This reflects China's strategic direction in enhancing its industrial capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 10:02 IST
Xi Jinping's Call for Manufacturing Self-Reliance
Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the nation to pursue greater self-reliance in the advanced manufacturing sector, as reported by state news agency Xinhua. His comments were made during a pivotal conference in Beijing.

Xi's instructions highlighted the necessity of integrating development initiatives with security concerns, aiming to fortify the country's industrial capabilities while ensuring national security.

The President's focus on self-reliance comes at a time when global supply chains face disruptions, underscoring China's strategic pivot towards bolstering its own manufacturing strength.

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