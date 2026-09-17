EU Pressures China on Hybrid Export Limits

The European Union has requested China to voluntarily cap its hybrid car exports to the EU at 15% of the market to avoid a potential trade conflict. This strategic move was reported by the Financial Times, emphasizing concerns over market balance and competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 09:38 IST
EU Pressures China on Hybrid Export Limits
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The European Union is urging China to limit its exports of hybrid vehicles to the EU to 15% of the market. This request aims to stave off a potential trade conflict, as reported by the Financial Times.

Sources familiar with the discussions highlighted that Brussels is keen on preventing trade tensions that could arise from an influx of Chinese hybrid vehicles, impacting the European automotive market.

Negotiations focus on maintaining a balanced environment in the EU market, as fears of undue competition from Chinese exports rise among European manufacturers.

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