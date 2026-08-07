India Defends Foreign Funding Rule Amid Criticism

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has firmly rebutted criticism regarding India's foreign funding laws, emphasizing that legislative matters are strictly within the Parliament's domain. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, at a routine media briefing, highlighted that numerous global nations, including the United States, have established regulations governing foreign financial inflows.

Jaiswal addressed comments from various quarters on potential changes to India's Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), maintaining that any legislative actions are exclusively India's internal affair. He noted, "Matters concerning India's legislation fall under our Parliament's jurisdiction. Moreover, several countries, such as the United States, regulate foreign funds."

The MEA's response comes after US Congressman Riley Moore voiced objections to proposed FCRA amendments, warning it could lead to government control over religious entities and strain bilateral relations. Moore expressed these concerns on social media, acknowledging Christianity's historical ties to India. The proposed amendments aim to monitor foreign contributions while maintaining the religious integrity of concerned entities.