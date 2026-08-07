Patriot Missile Demand Surges as Global Conflicts Deplete Supplies

Amid ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, the U.S. Patriot air defense system is experiencing a dramatic surge in demand, depleting interceptor missile inventories. The system, first utilized in the 1991 Gulf War, is crucial for nations combating a wave of missile strikes.

Developed by Raytheon Technologies in the 1980s, the Patriot system is renowned for its mobile and versatile capabilities, capable of targeting a range of threats from aircraft to tactical ballistic missiles. Countries like Ukraine are seeking more interceptors to fend off relentless Russian missile attacks.

Inventory shortages have hit hard, as ongoing wars have depleted arsenals across the U.S. and Gulf nations. Meanwhile, some European countries are holding onto their missile stocks for self-defense, driving a global push to replenish and upgrade existing systems with newer, more advanced interceptors.