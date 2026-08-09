Tribal Elders' Assassinations Highlight Escalating Violence in South Waziristan

The assassination of two tribal elders in Lower South Waziristan has once again thrust the region's security collapse into the spotlight, exemplifying the Pakistani government's struggle to reign in targeted violence. Unidentified assailants gunned down the leaders in their vehicle near Darozanda, contributing to a grim tally of attacks in the area.

Authorities identified the deceased as Haji Gul and Malik Badshah, revered members of the Suleman Khel tribe. The killers fled immediately, leaving the community reeling from the loss. Police have commenced an investigation, examining all angles as they endeavor to bring the culprits to justice.

As the region grapples with this latest tragedy, tensions rise amid reports of escalating attacks targeting community figures. In 2026, this pattern of violence claimed the lives of Malik Tariq Wazir and his companions in an IED blast, and recently took the lives of Malik Jamil Wazir's sons in a shooting.