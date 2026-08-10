Sufi Synergy: Bridging Cultures from Ajmer to Touba

India's rich Sufi heritage took center stage internationally when Haji Syed Salman Chishty, the 26th-generation Gaddi Nashin of Ajmer Sharif, participated in the 132nd Grand Magal of Touba in Senegal. Invited by the country's Board of Religious Affairs, the event underscored the longstanding ties between major Sufi centers.

Chishty, received as an official guest of the Khadim ur-Rasool, engaged with high-profile figures including the Caliph General of the Mourides, Shaykh Serigne Mountakha Bassirou Mbacke. His interactions extended to senior Senegalese leaders and Sufi scholars, showcasing the warm relations between South Asian and West African spiritual traditions.

The visit, celebrating the mutual values of service and humanity shared by Ajmer Sharif and Touba, also highlighted opportunities for India-Senegal relations. The meeting focused on shared heritage as a foundation for further collaboration in academic exchanges, cultural programs, and enhancing civilisational diplomacy.