Eruption Disruptions: Ash Clouds Halt Flights Over Malta
Flights to and from Malta were disrupted as an ash cloud from Sicily's Mount Etna drifted over the island. Malta International Airport reported cancellations and delays due to the volcanic activity. Catania airport's operations are also affected, with all flights halted until Wednesday morning.
- Country:
- Malta
Airlines faced significant disruptions on Tuesday as volcanic ash from Sicily's Mount Etna swept across Malta, compelling multiple flight cancellations during the peak of the tourism season. Malta International Airport confirmed extensive delays following the eruption of Europe's most active volcano.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 19 flights were cancelled and several others delayed, marking a challenging day for travelers. The Maltese airport, positioned 220 kilometers from Mount Etna, witnessed these interruptions shortly after Etna's renewed volcanic activity led to the temporary closure of Sicily’s Catania airport.
Given the extended ash cloud, Catania airport, Italy’s fifth busiest in passenger volume, announced the suspension of all flights till 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Authorities urged passengers to verify flight statuses to mitigate travel inconveniences.