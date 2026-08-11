Eruption Disruptions: Ash Clouds Halt Flights Over Malta

Airlines faced significant disruptions on Tuesday as volcanic ash from Sicily's Mount Etna swept across Malta, compelling multiple flight cancellations during the peak of the tourism season. Malta International Airport confirmed extensive delays following the eruption of Europe's most active volcano.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 19 flights were cancelled and several others delayed, marking a challenging day for travelers. The Maltese airport, positioned 220 kilometers from Mount Etna, witnessed these interruptions shortly after Etna's renewed volcanic activity led to the temporary closure of Sicily’s Catania airport.

Given the extended ash cloud, Catania airport, Italy’s fifth busiest in passenger volume, announced the suspension of all flights till 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Authorities urged passengers to verify flight statuses to mitigate travel inconveniences.