Mount Etna's Fiery Display Disrupts Catania Airport Operations

Flights at Sicily's Catania airport were halted until 1500 GMT on Monday as volcanic ash from Mount Etna's latest eruption contaminated the airspace. The airport operator, SAC, announced the disruption, emphasizing the need for travelers to verify their flight status amidst the volcanic activity.

Travelers have been advised to remain informed through their airlines as the situation evolves. SAC ensures continuous monitoring, promising updates based on volcanic developments and weather conditions. Mount Etna's eruptions frequently interfere with air travel in the region, being a major active volcanic site.

Reports from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) confirm the eruption continues, with lava flows creating extensive fields. The Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) remains at a 'red' alert, signifying significant ash emission hazards to aircraft.