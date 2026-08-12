Concrete Crises: Nighttime Builds and Housing Woes in Brisbane

In Brisbane, a labor shortage is forcing builders like Jay Perham to pour concrete at night, leading to quality issues. The city, preparing for the 2032 Olympics, faces increased pressure on housing construction. Despite government targets, completion rates are inadequate amid rising costs and supply chain challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 06:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 06:30 IST
Concrete Crises: Nighttime Builds and Housing Woes in Brisbane
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  • Country:
  • Australia

In Brisbane, builder Jay Perham faces a labor shortage so severe it's pushing construction into nighttime hours, sparking concerns over quality. This issue is pronounced as the city gears up for the 2032 Olympics, with A$7 billion in construction driving demand.

The effort to meet Australia's housing goals, including delivering 1.2 million new homes by 2029, is stumbling. Official data reveals a 27% shortfall in completed homes against targets, as housing costs and scarcity of materials exacerbate the problem across regions like Sydney.

This construction crisis underscores broader challenges faced globally, where demand outpaces the supply of labor, infrastructure, and materials. Rising costs continue to erode construction margins, compelling builders to personally take on tasks to manage expenses, all under the shadow of potential interest rate hikes.

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