US-India Resilience: Navigating Oil Tariff Challenges Amid Russian Tensions

US Presidential Counsellor Peter Navarro affirmed strong ties between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, addressing Russian oil tariffs amidst evolving US-India cooperation. A new bipartisan US Senate bill empowers President Trump to impose significant tariffs on Russian energy importers like India, amid escalating economic measures against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:46 IST
US-India Resilience: Navigating Oil Tariff Challenges Amid Russian Tensions
US Presidential Counsellor Peter Navarro (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic acknowledgment of US-India relations, Presidential Counsellor Peter Navarro assured that President Trump and Prime Minister Modi maintain a robust working relationship. This statement comes as both nations tackle the challenges posed by tariffs on Russian oil, amid their deepening multi-faceted partnership.

Navarro, addressing a query by ANI, referenced an essay he penned for the Financial Times which highlighted India's involvement in the Russian oil trade post the Ukraine conflict's onset. While recognizing the criticism faced online, Navarro emphasized that diplomatic channels between the US and India would address such issues cooperatively, outside public discourse.

The US Senate's recent passage of a bipartisan bill could authorize President Trump to levy up to 100% tariffs on imports from countries continuing to deal in Russian oil, like India and China. The measure aims to increase economic pressure on Russia, targeting nations that support its economic and military endeavors through energy trade.

With discretionary power extended to the US president, the legislation also lists sanctions against Russian government officials and military infrastructure. This aligns with broader efforts to restrict economic influx into Russia amid geopolitical tensions, with India's increased purchase of discounted Russian oil under scrutiny.

The legislation seeks to drive energy-importing countries to choose strategically between Russian energy deals or maintaining access to the US market. Following energy shifts after 2022's Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has bolstered its oil procurement from Russia to stabilize domestic energy supply during international market instability.

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