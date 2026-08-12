Judicial Storm: Sindh High Court Wrestles with HIV Outbreak Probe

The Sindh High Court reserved its decision regarding the call for an independent investigation into the devastating HIV outbreak at medical facilities managed by the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI). The news, reported by Dawn, describes severe administrative negligence that has fueled chaotic protests among the petitioners and grieving relatives of affected children within the courtroom. During the Tuesday hearing, tensions boiled over as affected families expressed frustration over what they perceive as state indifference.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Adnan-ul-Karim Memon, leading a two-judge bench, withheld his judgment for announcement, potentially by Wednesday. In May, advocate Tariq Mansoor submitted the petition, implicating several officials and authorities, including the Sindh chief secretary and the Sindh Child Protection Authority. The petition highlights systemic flaws and seeks an impartial investigation, registration of a criminal case, lifelong medical care, and financial relief for the suffering children.

The petitioner reported that around 120 children have tested HIV positive, including nine who died while awaiting judicial resolution. Allegations were directed at officials, including Shazia Altaf, for withholding inquiry results. Despite assurances from the labor department to disclose findings from a high-powered committee, transparency remains elusive. Disturbing testimony from mothers revealed overcrowded hospital conditions and unsanitary practices contributing to the outbreak.