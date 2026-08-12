Tibetan Activists Stage 24-Hour Hunger Strike in Shimla to Protest China's Policies

The Tibetan community in exile concluded a 24-hour hunger strike in Shimla to protest China's policies in Tibet. Organized by the Tibetan Women's Association, the strike aimed to honor activist Lobga Rangzen, who self-immolated outside the UN headquarters. Protesters called on the UN and India to support Tibetan independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 23:53 IST
Tibetan Activists Stage 24-Hour Hunger Strike in Shimla to Protest China's Policies
Tibetan community members held hunger strike (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a powerful demonstration against China's policies, over 50 Tibetan exiles wrapped up a 24-hour hunger strike in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Organized by the Tibetan Women's Association, the protest honored Lobga Rangzen, a Tibetan activist who reportedly died after a self-immolation act outside the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The hunger strike, which started at 4 PM on Tuesday and ended 24 hours later, featured a head-shaving ceremony as an act of solidarity with Rangzen. Protesters criticized China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Law, labeling it a move towards forced assimilation and suppression of Tibetan identity and culture.

The demonstrators urged the United Nations and the Indian government to support their cause for Tibetan independence. They emphasized that the self-immolation by Rangzen, who reportedly died on July 2, was meant to draw global attention to Tibet's plight.

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