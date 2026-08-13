Mount Etna's Fiery Fury Grounds Catania Airport Flights

Flights at Catania airport in Sicily have been halted until early Friday due to the ash fallout from Mount Etna's active volcanic eruptions. This disruption has resulted in the cancellation and rerouting of hundreds of flights in the past week.

The island's hub, noted as Italy's fifth-busiest airport, will cease all arrivals until 8 a.m. local time on August 14, according to a statement from the airport operator, SAC, released Thursday. No updates were provided on the suspension of departures, which was initially set until 2 a.m. on the same day.

During the peak of the summer holiday season, travelers are urged to confirm flight statuses directly with their airlines before arriving at the airport. The ongoing volcanic activity, more intense than usual, demands additional management of air traffic, already compounded by a recent sale of a majority stake in the airport.