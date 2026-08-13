Ukraine Proposes Ceasefire on Black Sea Civilian Targets

Amid heightened tensions affecting global food supplies, Ukraine has proposed to Russia a ceasefire on attacks targeting civilian shipping in the Black Sea. The proposal, conveyed through a third party, remains unanswered by Moscow, an informed source told Reuters.

The ongoing conflict has seen both nations, key players in the global agriculture market, accuse each other of targeting vessels crucial for exporting agricultural products. With Ukraine resorting to alternative routes due to security risks at southern Odesa ports, grain exports have plummeted.

A response from Russia is awaited, while Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko noted no formal proposal had been received. The agricultural sector warns of severe economic repercussions if attacks persist, as Ukrainian grain exports fell 76% in August.