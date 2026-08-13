Judge Dismisses Trump Administration's Discrimination Lawsuit Against Harvard

A federal judge ruled against the Trump administration's lawsuit claiming Harvard University failed to protect Jewish and Israeli students. The judge determined the allegations, focused on protests over Israel’s war in Gaza, did not demonstrate ongoing civil rights violations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 22:21 IST
Judge Dismisses Trump Administration's Discrimination Lawsuit Against Harvard
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In a significant legal decision, a federal judge has dismissed a high-profile lawsuit filed by the Trump administration against Harvard University. The lawsuit alleged that the prestigious institution failed to shield Jewish and Israeli students from harassment.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns, based in Boston, ruled that the lawsuit, originating in March, lacked evidence of an ongoing violation of federal civil rights laws. He noted that the administration's claims centered on incidents during protests over Israel's military actions in Gaza, but these were insufficiently substantial to establish a pattern of discrimination as required under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

This legal battle occurs amidst a broader conflict between the Trump administration and U.S. universities, with Harvard at the forefront. A previous court ruling blocked efforts by the administration to terminate Harvard's ability to enroll international students. Harvard continues to assert its commitment to ensuring the safety and inclusion of all students, rejecting charges of discrimination as unfounded.

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