Inferno in Halkidiki: Wildfire Forces Evacuation Amid Vacation Peak

A wildfire fueled by strong winds forced evacuations in northern Greece's Halkidiki region. Residents and tourists fled by boat as flames damaged homes and trees near resorts. Over 140 firefighters and aerial support battled the blaze, which strained resources as Europe faced consecutive heatwaves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 22:23 IST
Inferno in Halkidiki: Wildfire Forces Evacuation Amid Vacation Peak
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  • Country:
  • Greece

Tourists and residents hastily evacuated villages in the Halkidiki region of northern Greece as a wildfire, spurred by strong winds, threatened homes and resorts amid peak holiday season. The fires forced many to flee via land and sea, with face masks protecting against the heavy smoke.

More than 300 individuals were evacuated by boat from the seaside town of Siviri. The fire, which charred both forests and vacation properties, saw a heavy rescue operation involving coast guard, fishing vessels, and firefighting boats as a concerted effort was made to save lives.

Assisted by nine aircraft and seven helicopters, over 140 firefighters worked diligently to stop the fire's spread along the main road to Kassandreia. One firefighter was injured, and traffic in the area was halted. This disaster is part of a larger pattern of summer heatwaves causing severe drought conditions and sparking fires across Europe.

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