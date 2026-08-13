Women's Sports Surge: A Cultural and Economic Transformation

In the first half of 2026, viewership for women's sports in the U.S. reached a staggering 28.6 billion minutes, according to a Nielsen report released Thursday.

This marks an 18% increase from last year, propelled by new teams, larger audiences, and significant advertising impact.

With 52.8% of Americans now interested in women's sports, the commercial and cultural evolution of this sector is clear.

Advertising spend has surged by 120% since 2022, with a majority of consumers advocating for further investment from brands.

Charlene Polite Corley, Nielsen's vice president of inclusive insights, emphasized that this trend is a cultural realignment affecting the global sports economy.